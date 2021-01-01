About this product

TAC: 18.7% | CBCA: 0.2% | CBD: 0.8% | CBGA: 0.5% | THC: 17.9% | THC9: 0.3% -- Pineapple Express x The Purps Purple Pineapple, also known as “Pineapple Purps,” or “Pineapple Purple Skunk,” is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Pineapple Express X The Purps strains. This bud was bred specifically to capture a high THC level that typically hits about 17% in the well-bred versions. With this high THC level, the effects of Purple Pineapple are heavy hitting and can be overwhelming to the average or novice user, especially if you toke a little too much at once. The high starts with a euphoric boost that leaves you feeling happy and uplifted with a sense of ease. As your mind soars through peaceful bliss, you'll start to become more social, talking to anyone around you. In this state you won't notice a creeping body buzz washing over you, lulling you down into deep relaxation. With these effects, Purple Pineapple is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as depression, chronic pain, muscle spasms or tremors, and fatigue. This bud has a sweet grape pineapple flavor with a pungent earthy exhale that's surprisingly pleasant. The aroma is of musky sweet berry and grapes with a sweet citrus effect that's released as the nugs are broken apart. This bud has oversized airy dark forest green spade-shaped nugs with rich purple undertones and matching hairs. -- No description available. If you have any info on this strain, drop us some knowledge at strains@leafly.com