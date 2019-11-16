 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Jager

Jager

by Millerville Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.07
Millerville Farms Cannabis Flower Jager
Millerville Farms Cannabis Flower Jager
Millerville Farms Cannabis Flower Jager

Learn More

About this product

Straight from the source in it's purest form; this Oregon crafted strain was a resulting phenotype of Hindu Kush x Hindu Kush. Widely reputed for it's relaxing and pain relieving effects on the body, this is a choice strain for individuals seeking medicinal effects from cannabis.

7 customer reviews

Show all
5.07

write a review

Cptncronic

Love everything about it, from the buzz to the smell and taste, top notch

0317usmc0331

Some of the best medicinal marijuana. Millerville farms have bred a winner here

tangman

Best outdoor flower in the West. The Jaeger is somthing special. Total body relaxation, with enough headiness to ease the mind and promote sleep in only the way this lady does.

About this strain

JGR

JGR

Named after the dark alcoholic beverage from Germany, JGR is an indica-dominant strain with a tinge of black licorice in its aroma. Little is known about its genetics, but rumor has placed JGR somewhere in the Hindu Kush genealogy or a cross of LA Confidential and Blue Dream. Some also suspect it was bred and popularized in Southern Oregon. As stupefying as its name makes it out to be, JGR's full body effects are better described as relaxing than sedating.

About this brand

Millerville Farms Logo
Settling in the Illinois Valley in 1964, our family began a quest to realize the dream of legal cannabis. Two generations strong and working harder than ever, we are honored and grateful to see our flower available in top dispensaries. When we aren’t in the garden, you’ll find us helping our rural community. We are wildland firefighters and engaged citizens, working toward positive change. Millerville isn’t just a place. It’s a way of life. It represents teamwork. A tradition of farming. The spirit of revolution.