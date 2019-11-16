Cptncronic
on November 16th, 2019
Love everything about it, from the buzz to the smell and taste, top notch
Straight from the source in it's purest form; this Oregon crafted strain was a resulting phenotype of Hindu Kush x Hindu Kush. Widely reputed for it's relaxing and pain relieving effects on the body, this is a choice strain for individuals seeking medicinal effects from cannabis.
on October 24th, 2019
Some of the best medicinal marijuana. Millerville farms have bred a winner here
on March 2nd, 2019
Best outdoor flower in the West. The Jaeger is somthing special. Total body relaxation, with enough headiness to ease the mind and promote sleep in only the way this lady does.
Named after the dark alcoholic beverage from Germany, JGR is an indica-dominant strain with a tinge of black licorice in its aroma. Little is known about its genetics, but rumor has placed JGR somewhere in the Hindu Kush genealogy or a cross of LA Confidential and Blue Dream. Some also suspect it was bred and popularized in Southern Oregon. As stupefying as its name makes it out to be, JGR's full body effects are better described as relaxing than sedating.