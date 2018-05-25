ministryoc
on May 25th, 2018
A classic strain very indicated for growers who seek the best performance. Essential for lovers of indica plants !!
This plant is almost a pure indica strain with a happy effect and it is available only in its female version. It's the biggest producer of our collection and it can reach this result without compromising quality. The structure of the plant is typical of indica, not very tall, and it performs well both in seas of green or as a bigger individual plant. It grows well outdoor in the right condition (temperate climate only) where its early flowering can be the winning point. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 80% Indica 20% Sativa Flowering Time: 7-8 weeks Yield: 600-750 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 1 KG per plant outdoor THC: up to 15% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/big-bud-xxl-feminized
on May 25th, 2018
Developed in the USA before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the War on Drugs, Big Bud is a legend among growers for its high yields in the garden. Preserved to this day by Dutch breeder Sensi Seeds, this indica produces massive buds with very few leaves, unmatched by any other cannabis variety. With an earthy and spicy aroma, Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing full-body effects.