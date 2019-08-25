 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Banana Kush

Banana Kush

by Mixmasters

About this product

Simple love of bananas is all it takes. Banana Kush crosses Skunk Haze and Ghost OG. The fresh banana taste will help increase happiness, sleep, creativity, talkativeness, and calm attention. This is a sweet, tropical indica-dominant blend.

sfbayj

Great blend of terps. Effects exceeded my expectations. *****

DonutKush

Very new to vaping, I usually prefer flower, but MixMasters has changed that for me. I really enjoy the effect and I feel it isnt too strong. Really happy with it.

About this strain

Banana Kush

  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

About this brand

Mixmasters cannabis vape line, est. in Los Angeles, California, is crafted by 20 year industry veterans. Mixmasters is breaking the mold within the vape pen industry with blended strains & flavors. Our THC & CBD vape pens are convenient, compact & stylish. We offer disposable vape products & cartridges that fit seamlessly with our pen & charger. All of our oils produce an artisan crafted blend of all natural cannabis. We offer 7 strains of unique custom blends for our THC pen and 4 varieties from our CBD line. Our mission is to provide the highest quality products! Pesticide free No chemical additives Triple distilled All natural