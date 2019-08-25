sfbayj
on August 25th, 2019
Great blend of terps. Effects exceeded my expectations. *****
Simple love of bananas is all it takes. Banana Kush crosses Skunk Haze and Ghost OG. The fresh banana taste will help increase happiness, sleep, creativity, talkativeness, and calm attention. This is a sweet, tropical indica-dominant blend.
on April 15th, 2019
Very new to vaping, I usually prefer flower, but MixMasters has changed that for me. I really enjoy the effect and I feel it isnt too strong. Really happy with it.
This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.