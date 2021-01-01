 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. OG 18 Live Sugar 0.5g
Hybrid

OG 18 Live Sugar 0.5g

by Modern Hippies Extract Co.

Write a review
Modern Hippies Extract Co. Concentrates Solvent OG 18 Live Sugar 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blue Dream Badder Crunch Berries Badder Forbidden Fruit Live Badder Lemon Sour Diesel Live Badder Purple Mountain Diamond Badder Rosetta Critical Wax OG 18 Live Sugar

About this brand

Modern Hippies Extract Co. Logo

About this strain

OG #18

OG #18
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

OG #18 is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of OG Kush. This strain, sometimes called Private Reserve OG, produces long-lasting sedative effects and pairs well with leasure and relaxation. OG #18 has a distinct diesel kush flavor with sour undertones. This strain was a High Times Cannabis Cup winner in 09' and 10'. Growers say OG #18 has an indoor flowering time of 9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review