 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Ghost Train Haze Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Ghost Train Haze Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

Write a review
MPX Melting Point Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Ghost Train Haze Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ghost Train Haze

Ghost Train Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

MPX Melting Point Extracts Logo
MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.