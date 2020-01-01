Coming from the famed Cannarado Genetics, Lava Cake is a cross between Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie. This strain is celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth cakey terpenes, while the high puts consumers in a deep state of relaxation. Buds come in a dense, bulbous structure with rich purple and green hues that are camouflaged by dense trichomes.