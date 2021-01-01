Sugar Cane Green Powder Hash 1g
About this product
Renamed by Nasha from Candy Cane is a 70% Indica strain from Crop King Seeds that combines AK-47, Mango, and White Widow genetics. Its sour, fruity taste is followed by long-lasting, euphoric effects that combat stress and tension. Green: This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Candy Cane
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
