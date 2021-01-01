 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Jack Flash
Hybrid

Jack Flash

by Natty Rems

Write a review
Natty Rems Cannabis Flower Jack Flash

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Natty Rems Logo
As it is known today, Natty Rems represents the accumulation of a decades’ worth of work and efforts focused towards producing the highest caliber cannabis products imaginable. Natty Rems prides itself on its foundation of passion for handcrafted, boutique-grade cannabis, concentrates, and cartridges at a reasonable price. Founded in 2009 under its original name, Natural Remedies, the family owned and operated business quickly adopted the nickname Natty Rems given by loyal medical patients and employees. As one of the first 5 medical dispensaries in Denver, Natural Remedies was quickly recognized not only for being the go to dispensary for quality cannabis, but also as a cannabis cultural center. In 2015, we launched our in-house Natty Rems extractions where we process concentrates from in house grown material. Natty Rems represents all in-house production, and our CRx brand focuses on outside processing and collaborations with other cultivation centers. After much deliberation, Natty Rems transferred ownership of the Natural Remedies storefront and dispensary in 2018 to pursue what we do best: cultivating award winning cannabis to provide high quality flower, concentrates, and cartridges to the Colorado market.

About this strain

Jack Flash

Jack Flash
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Jack Flash is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a 3-way cross of Jack Herer, Super Skunk, and Haze. The effects of Jack Flash are more energizing than calming. Consumers say this strain offers a lightning-fast high that feels cerebral. Others say it feels motivating and may inspire you to do something active, like a brisk walk. Jack Flash is 17% THC, making it an ideal choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Jack Flash is also a suitable strain for your wake and bake sessions. In terms of flavor, this strain puts out earthy citrus flavors with a skunky undertone. With terpinolene as the dominant terpene, medical marijuana patients choose Jack Flash for immediate relief of symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. According to growers, this strain flowers into sticky nugs with olive and dark green foliage covered with patches of orange hairs. Jack Flash has an average flowering time of 65 days and produces an above-average yield. This strain was originally bred by Sensi Seeds.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review