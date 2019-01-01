 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Blueberry

by Natural Mystic Farms

Natural Mystic Farms Cannabis Flower Blueberry

Blueberry by Natural Mystic Farms

Blueberry

Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry's legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times' Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry's cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

Natural Mystic Farms is a Washington State I-502 licensed, tier 3 producer and processor of marijuana. Located in the sunny valley of Ellensburg, the farm takes advantage of the beautiful growing weather of the east side of the state. We practice organic and sun grown methods, respecting the agricultural traditions of generations past while introducing cutting edge techniques in order to provide our customers with the highest quality flower. What separates our farm from other outdoor producers in Washington is the utilization of the light deprivation method that enables a finished product that meets and exceeds the quality standards set by the best indoor growers. For farm manager Michael Graham, earning the privilege of operating a commercial scale licensed and legal cannabis operation is a dream come true. As an herbsman with decades of experience and dedication to the movement, Ras Michael and his crew at Natural Mystic Farms wake up every morning eager to prove that peace, love and ganja can indeed make the world a better place.