Bubble Gum is an indica dominant hybrid with an old school bubblegum aroma. Its affects are initially uplifting but then followed by a rush of relaxation and increase in appetite. Bubble Gum was a two-time winner of the Cannabis Cup of 1994, second place in '95, and second place again in 1999. A great strain for pain and relaxation.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.