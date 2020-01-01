 Loading…
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

You simply can’t mass produce the ultimate experience. Nor can it be a matter of trial and error. Starting with our proprietary soils and strains, following through with our patient cultivation and curing regime, our commitment to quality means what you enjoy now, you’ll enjoy next month. The potency of your purchase today is as scientifically identical as possible when you purchase it next week. We began OG – Oregon Grown – knowing that our obsession with providing the very best of cannabis products would earn the loyalty of repeat customers for years. And we’re in it for the long run, sparing no expense or effort to bring our customers safe, consistent, and enjoyable experiences.