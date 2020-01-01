 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Clones
  5. Purple Monkey Balls

Purple Monkey Balls

by Pacific Green Growers

Write a review
Pacific Green Growers Cannabis Clones Purple Monkey Balls

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Monkey Balls

Purple Monkey Balls

The genetic heritage of Purple Monkey Balls is somewhat murky. What we do know is that it is an indica-dominant mix of a Northern Californian purple strain -- some claim Mendo Purps, others Granddaddy Purple -- and an indica from Afghanistan, believed to be Deep Chunk. The bulbous purple buds produces a fruity grape aroma that gives way to sweet flavors of pine and berry. The sedating indica effects produce deep relaxation great for chronic pain, but best saved for the end of the day if you need to remain productive.

About this brand

Pacific Green Growers Logo