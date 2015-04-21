About this strain
The genetic heritage of Purple Monkey Balls is somewhat murky. What we do know is that it is an indica-dominant mix of a Northern Californian purple strain -- some claim Mendo Purps, others Granddaddy Purple -- and an indica from Afghanistan, believed to be Deep Chunk. The bulbous purple buds produces a fruity grape aroma that gives way to sweet flavors of pine and berry. The sedating indica effects produce deep relaxation great for chronic pain, but best saved for the end of the day if you need to remain productive.
Purple Monkey Balls effects
Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
19% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
18% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
