  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Shake
  5. Roll Your Own Sugar Shake Wedding Cake Indica (14g)
Hybrid

Roll Your Own Sugar Shake Wedding Cake Indica (14g)

by Pacific Stone

Pacific Stone Cannabis Shake Roll Your Own Sugar Shake Wedding Cake Indica (14g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

14g of high quality, potent sugar shake of Wedding Cake, California's #1 best-selling strain.

About this brand

Pacific Stone Logo
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Sungrown in indoor greenhouses in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers. Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone_brand and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Terpenes
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

