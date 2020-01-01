 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Mickey Kush Cartridge 1g
Sativa

Mickey Kush Cartridge 1g

by PharmEx LLC

PharmEx LLC Concentrates Cartridges Mickey Kush Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Mickey Kush

Mickey Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Limonene

Mickey Kush is a 75% sativa cross between Sweet Irish Kush and Jack The Ripper. These potent buds offer an earthy, kush flavor with lemon undertones, and deliver energetic, focused effects. Mickey Kush is renowned for its high THC and CBG cannabinoid content, making it a prime choice for tumor treatment, alleviating nausea, pain, and depression. These indoor or outdoor plants reach a medium height with a moderate to heavy yield, flowering between 7 and 8 weeks.

About this brand

PharmEx LLC Logo
OHA and ODA licensed processing service and edibles kitchen located in Polk, County near Salem, OR.