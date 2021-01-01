Apple MAC - Platinum Line
by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this product
Apple Mac combines fan-favorite MAC with our topselling Trophy Wife to create a heavy-hitting hybrid sure to please users of all tolerances. It sits heavily behind the eyes and provides users with that classic stoney feeling that Trophy Wife is renown for, along with a giggly mood-boost and increased ability to focus. Apple Mac is the perfect strain for playing games that require strategy, or activities that require thinking outside of the box.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
