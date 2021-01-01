Grape Cream Cake Platinum Line Bong Buddies
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Ice Cream Cake and Grape Pie Wedding Crasher come together to form an indica-dominant hybrid with beautiful purple buds and a fruity sweet taste. Grape Cream Cake smokes so smoothly that users are inclined to smoke bowl after bowl, but be careful--this is a strain that will sneak up on you! A wave of physical and mental relaxation will wash over you, and you may find yourself struggling to stay awake or function coherently.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
