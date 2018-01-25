Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Is a cross of The Truth [Triangle Kush x SFV-OG x Chem Dawg] x Southern Humboldt Skunk Five. This is not to be confused with Shiva Skunk or Skunk #5 from Holland. Skunk Five is a closely held, elite, true breeding coastal Southern Humboldt indica. True Skunk offers up a very clean, clear minded high. The strains most unique attribute is its complex nose, seen in many recent GSC crosses; a powerful lavender and mint top end that gives way to deep fuel underneath as you would expect from its lineage. If you pop a jar of True Skunk in a small room you won’t notice the powerful lingering fuel aroma until you return to the room with a fresh palate.
on January 25th, 2018
This one's my absolute favorite. It's a really clear and clean high, which is great because sometimes i get anxious when i get way too high way too fast. I;ve never felt anxious on this, and I really enjoy the way I can actually work or get errands done after I smoke it. True skunk is the perfect for that wake and bake life!!
The Truth by True Canna Genetics is a rare indica-dominant strain that crosses Triangle Kush with a SFV OG and a backcrossed Chemdawg hybrid. Its heavy painkilling properties are accented by an earthy, spicy aroma characteristic of Kush varieties. The Truth is a colorful high-yielding strain that flowers in 63 days indoors or in early October for outdoor gardens.