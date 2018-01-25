 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
True Skunk

by Pintail Gardens

About this product

Is a cross of The Truth [Triangle Kush x SFV-OG x Chem Dawg] x Southern Humboldt Skunk Five. This is not to be confused with Shiva Skunk or Skunk #5 from Holland. Skunk Five is a closely held, elite, true breeding coastal Southern Humboldt indica. True Skunk offers up a very clean, clear minded high. The strains most unique attribute is its complex nose, seen in many recent GSC crosses; a powerful lavender and mint top end that gives way to deep fuel underneath as you would expect from its lineage. If you pop a jar of True Skunk in a small room you won’t notice the powerful lingering fuel aroma until you return to the room with a fresh palate.

jsu

This one's my absolute favorite. It's a really clear and clean high, which is great because sometimes i get anxious when i get way too high way too fast. I;ve never felt anxious on this, and I really enjoy the way I can actually work or get errands done after I smoke it. True skunk is the perfect for that wake and bake life!!

The Truth

The Truth

The Truth by True Canna Genetics is a rare indica-dominant strain that crosses Triangle Kush with a SFV OG and a backcrossed Chemdawg hybrid. Its heavy painkilling properties are accented by an earthy, spicy aroma characteristic of Kush varieties. The Truth is a colorful high-yielding strain that flowers in 63 days indoors or in early October for outdoor gardens.

Pintail Gardens
Portland based flower production. Small Batch. Hand Watered. Hand Trimmed. Follow us on Instagram @pintail_gardens