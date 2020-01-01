 Loading…

  Creme Brulee - Popcorn Nuggets
Indica

Creme Brulee - Popcorn Nuggets

by Pioneer Nuggets

Pioneer Nuggets Cannabis Flower Creme Brulee - Popcorn Nuggets
Pioneer Nuggets Cannabis Flower Creme Brulee - Popcorn Nuggets

About this product

Creme Brulee is a balanced hybrid that crosses Starfighter and Pineapple Cookies. Starfighter is a Kush heavy genetic by Alien Genetics with Chemdawg in the mix. Pineapple Cookies, indica leaning hybrid, is Pineapple OG crossed with Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Chem Brulee is aptly named for its delightful aromatic complexity. The sweet notes of pineapple and cookie pair well with the depth of kush and fuel. Its’ well-balanced effects offer a clear mind, mood elevation, euphoria and mild body relaxation. Versatile enough to consume day or night but ideal for social outings and a functional happy high.

About this brand

Pioneer Nuggets Logo
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.

About this strain

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Creme Brulee is a rare indica marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Kush with OG Kush and Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). Just like the name suggests, Creme Brulee has a sweet, dessert-like smell and taste that includes aromas of vanilla bean and roasted nuts. Smoking Creme Brulee will clear your mind and allow you to truly relax without bringing you down too much. However, if you smoke large anounts of Creme Brulee you will eventually feel sedated and sleepy. Creme Brulee is best when smoked in the evening or when you don't have to leave the house. Medical marijuana patients choose Creme Brulee to help with stress and anxiety.

