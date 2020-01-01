Chem De La Chem
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Creme Brulee is a balanced hybrid that crosses Starfighter and Pineapple Cookies. Starfighter is a Kush heavy genetic by Alien Genetics with Chemdawg in the mix. Pineapple Cookies, indica leaning hybrid, is Pineapple OG crossed with Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Chem Brulee is aptly named for its delightful aromatic complexity. The sweet notes of pineapple and cookie pair well with the depth of kush and fuel. Its’ well-balanced effects offer a clear mind, mood elevation, euphoria and mild body relaxation. Versatile enough to consume day or night but ideal for social outings and a functional happy high.
Creme Brulee is a rare indica marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Kush with OG Kush and Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). Just like the name suggests, Creme Brulee has a sweet, dessert-like smell and taste that includes aromas of vanilla bean and roasted nuts. Smoking Creme Brulee will clear your mind and allow you to truly relax without bringing you down too much. However, if you smoke large anounts of Creme Brulee you will eventually feel sedated and sleepy. Creme Brulee is best when smoked in the evening or when you don't have to leave the house. Medical marijuana patients choose Creme Brulee to help with stress and anxiety.
