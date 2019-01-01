About this product
A joy for the senses from striking fruity aroma to lingering taste of sugar-coated strawberries. A 70/30 indica dominant, it's known for high THC content and substantial resin production. Like its parents, Strawberry Banana produces euphoric effects with heightened creativity and sensory awareness. Primary terpene: Caryophyllene 1 Secondary terpene: Borneol 1 mg/g THC: 26-27% | CBD: 0.1-0.9% Flavors: Sweet, Strawberry, Banana Effects: Relaxation, Happiness
Strawberry Banana is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.