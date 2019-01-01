 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
A joy for the senses from striking fruity aroma to lingering taste of sugar-coated strawberries. A 70/30 indica dominant, it's known for high THC content and substantial resin production. Like its parents, Strawberry Banana produces euphoric effects with heightened creativity and sensory awareness. Primary terpene: Caryophyllene 1 Secondary terpene: Borneol 1 mg/g THC: 26-27% | CBD: 0.1-0.9% Flavors: Sweet, Strawberry, Banana Effects: Relaxation, Happiness

Strawberry Banana is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

About this brand

Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.