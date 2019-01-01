Quality Resources manufactures on a big-batch, brewery-scale level. Our 30,000 square foot facility is based in Adelanto, CA. 15,000 square feet of our facility is dedicated to manufacturing (extracting/processing), 10,000 square feet is dedicated to distribution, and 5,000 square feet to private labeling. The facility is one of the largest master-planned cannabis cultivation and manufacturing projects in California. Our manufacturing process includes remediation at an industry leading scale. We can produce 300,000 grams of finished distillate per day with total COGs 50% less than under current operating conditions. We can also remediate 50,000 grams per day, making it an industry leader in remediation.