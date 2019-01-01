 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Louis XIII is an indica-dominant (70:30) hybrid with a staggering 23% THC content. This earthy “OG” classic will leave you feeling relaxed and at peace. *NOTE: Must be a Prop 64 compliant dispensary or delivery service to purchase.

King Louis XIII

  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

Quality Resources manufactures on a big-batch, brewery-scale level. Our 30,000 square foot facility is based in Adelanto, CA. 15,000 square feet of our facility is dedicated to manufacturing (extracting/processing), 10,000 square feet is dedicated to distribution, and 5,000 square feet to private labeling. The facility is one of the largest master-planned cannabis cultivation and manufacturing projects in California. Our manufacturing process includes remediation at an industry leading scale. We can produce 300,000 grams of finished distillate per day with total COGs 50% less than under current operating conditions. We can also remediate 50,000 grams per day, making it an industry leader in remediation.