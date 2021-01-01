Dutch Treat Cartridge 1g
About this product
Our Vapes always use our in-house processed pure and clear distillate and are flavored only with pure cannabis derived terpenes, never additives. Our terpenes are extracted onsite in small batches to increase the flavor and preserve strain integrity. We use premium, Jupiter CCELL carts for durability and their next generation porous ceramic coils for thick smoke plumes without clogging.
About this brand
Rebel Roots Farms
About this strain
Dutch Treat
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.
