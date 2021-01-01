 Loading…

Hybrid

Dutch Treat Cartridge 1g

by Rebel Roots Farms

Rebel Roots Farms Concentrates Cartridges Dutch Treat Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Vapes always use our in-house processed pure and clear distillate and are flavored only with pure cannabis derived terpenes, never additives. Our terpenes are extracted onsite in small batches to increase the flavor and preserve strain integrity. We use premium, Jupiter CCELL carts for durability and their next generation porous ceramic coils for thick smoke plumes without clogging.

About this brand

Rebel Roots Farms is more than just a farm or a lab. It’s a way of life. Family, good fun, and good Southern Oregon sun help our Roots run deep as we craft some of the finest cannabis products in the world. Making award winning RSO, Diamonds, Shatter, Blast Caps, Funny Honey and more! Partnering with farms from all over Southern Oregon, Rebel Roots Farms selects only the finest cannabis for processing. We are committed to producing pure and potent products. We also thrive on natural living and a culture that leaves the earth a better place than where we found it.

About this strain

Dutch Treat

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.

