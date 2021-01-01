 Loading…
  5. ROACH - Green Goddess (0.36g)
Hybrid

ROACH - Green Goddess (0.36g)

by ROACH

ROACH Concentrates Cartridges ROACH - Green Goddess (0.36g)

ROACH - TRUE LIVE RESIN. ROACH will never have any distillate or additives added. EVER. Its super pungent and expresses all the tiny notes of each strain, and because its a broad spectrum oil the high will knock you off your feet. The result is an experience that is superior to smoking the flower itself. We really engineered a device that RIPS -- AKA unmetered dosing. Each batch of ROACH is made in limited quantities and new exotic strains are always coming out. So don't miss out and get every release!

Green Goddess

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Green Goddess is an indica-dominant hybrid that descends from Skunk #1 and Sweet Leaf Indica. With an aroma that blends notes of rose with ruby red grapefruit, this hybrid offers a divine flavor profile that brings justice to her name. Crystal-coated emerald buds are wrapped with vibrant amber hairs in a display as enticing as Green Goddess’ fragrance. Blissful euphoria rushes through the mind, bringing with it a surge of focus and intrigue while eradicating life’s stressors

