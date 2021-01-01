 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. GG4 Distillate Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

GG4 Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Rocket Cannabis

Write a review
Rocket Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges GG4 Distillate Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Rocket Cannabis Logo
The crew at Rocket Cannabis is dedicated to consistently providing consumers with a quality product at a great price. Our strains were all personally selected for flavor, effect, and esthetic appeal. Every strain was grown from seed by our own crew, and only the best phenotype of each strain is used for cloning. This provides a stable and consistent product. We believe due to our combined experience, knowledge, and passion for cannabis you will receive a product that is out of this world.

About this strain

GG4

GG4
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review