  5. Featured Farms Live Resin- Hindu Lights 0.525g
Indica

Featured Farms Live Resin- Hindu Lights 0.525g

by ROVE

Featured Farms Live Resin- Hindu Lights 0.525g
ROVE Concentrates Cartridges Featured Farms Live Resin- Hindu Lights 0.525g

$42.50

About this product

Our Hindu Lights Live Resin pen from Cannafornia is here to help you find inner peace. Named after the mountain range between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated, Hindu Lights (aka Hindu Kush) is a sweet, aromatic hybrid with a hint of sandalwood. This mellow pen will bring consumers a deep sense of calm and relief from stress disorders and is the perfect meditation aid.

About this strain

Hindu Kush

Hindu Kush
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Linalool

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

ROVE
Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of longtime industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction, and laboratory science, joined together with the mission to produce a better, tastier, more honest cannabis vape oil. We proudly stand against the trends of misrepresenting processes or exaggerating quality of ingredients. We want our customers to know where their cannabis comes from and how it is made so as to always provide a safe and efficacious path to good tastes and good times.At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better.Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma grown cannabis, sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.