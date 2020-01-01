Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
$42.50MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our Hindu Lights Live Resin pen from Cannafornia is here to help you find inner peace. Named after the mountain range between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated, Hindu Lights (aka Hindu Kush) is a sweet, aromatic hybrid with a hint of sandalwood. This mellow pen will bring consumers a deep sense of calm and relief from stress disorders and is the perfect meditation aid.
Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.