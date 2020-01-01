SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
RSO+GO™ disposables are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and natural strain specific terpenes are added for a full vaping experience. No chargers, buttons to activate, or separate batteries are required. Each RSO+GO CCELL disposable is loaded with full spectrum oil and ready to go, just take a pull for a low-odor vaping experience that's discreet and convenient. This disposable vaporizer fits in the palm of your hand. RSO+GO disposable pens come in one size, .3g (300mg). Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.
Cluster Bomb is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Bomb Seeds. This strain takes the soaring sativa effects of Cinderella 99 and crosses them with Bomb #1, a proprietary strain that Bomb Seeds uses to influence their genetics. This blend is then crossed with original Skunk #1 genetics from Sensi Seeds to give us Cluster Bomb.
Cluster Bomb is known for producing large commercial yields of rich skunky buds that are sweetened by notes of strawberry and citrus. The relaxing indica effects are balanced by the cerebral energy provided by Cinderella 99 genetics.