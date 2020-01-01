Cluster Bomb is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Bomb Seeds. This strain takes the soaring sativa effects of Cinderella 99 and crosses them with Bomb #1, a proprietary strain that Bomb Seeds uses to influence their genetics. This blend is then crossed with original Skunk #1 genetics from Sensi Seeds to give us Cluster Bomb.

Cluster Bomb is known for producing large commercial yields of rich skunky buds that are sweetened by notes of strawberry and citrus. The relaxing indica effects are balanced by the cerebral energy provided by Cinderella 99 genetics.