 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. RYTHM Hybrid Ready to Use Vape Pen Mandarin Cookies V2 300mg
Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Ready to Use Vape Pen Mandarin Cookies V2 300mg

by rythm

Write a review
rythm Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Hybrid Ready to Use Vape Pen Mandarin Cookies V2 300mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Mandarin Cookies v2 [orig: Ethos Cookies x Mandarin Sunset] is a balanced hybrid, with a blend of earthy cookie and sweet orange flavors.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Mandarin Cookies

Mandarin Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.

 

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review