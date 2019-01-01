 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Granddaddy Purple Seeds

by Seed King

Granddaddy Purple Seeds

About this product

Granddaddy Purple, AKA GDP or Gran Daddy Purps is a famous indica cross between Purple Urkle & Big Bud. This Stunning Strain inherited the unique grape & berry aroma from the Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud contributed the extra large, compact bud formation. Granddady Purps finishes in deep shades of purple, a fitting backdrop for the frosty dusting of white trichomes covering these beautiful buds. GDP is a super potent indica strain that delivers a wave of cerebral euphoria accompanied by a full body relaxation. Granddaddy Purple is often used by cannabis users looking to thwart nagging physical pain, anxiety, insomnia, and countless other medicinal benefits. Grandaddy Purple yields massive dense buds that are ready within a 60 day flowering time indoors

About this strain

Grand Doggy Purps

Grand Doggy Purps, or more formerly Grand Doggy Purple, is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Granddaddy Purple and a Chemdawg phenotype known as Chemdawg D. Bred by Connoisseur Seeds, this hybrid inherits an aromatic fusion of sweet grape and sour skunk. Though mostly indica, this strain's effects are lifted by cerebral energy, allowing focus and productivity in spite of its indica potency. 

About this brand

Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.