Granddaddy Purple, AKA GDP or Gran Daddy Purps is a famous indica cross between Purple Urkle & Big Bud. This Stunning Strain inherited the unique grape & berry aroma from the Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud contributed the extra large, compact bud formation. Granddady Purps finishes in deep shades of purple, a fitting backdrop for the frosty dusting of white trichomes covering these beautiful buds. GDP is a super potent indica strain that delivers a wave of cerebral euphoria accompanied by a full body relaxation.
Granddaddy Purple is often used by cannabis users looking to thwart nagging physical pain, anxiety, insomnia, and countless other medicinal benefits. Grandaddy Purple yields massive dense buds that are ready within a 60 day flowering time indoors
Grand Doggy Purps effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
57% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
52% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
40% of people say it helps with inflammation
