Although the parent strains of Trainwreck were already beloved staples in the Pacific Northwest, the Trainwreck strain we know today didn't appear in grow circles until a series of chance events brought her into the world. As the story goes, one summer a train derailment occurred very close to the original Trainwreck grow/breeding site in Northern California. The worried farmers harvested everything early to avoid detection by emergency teams who were responding to the incident. Some of the plants were premature but one strain, in particular, the E-32 which later became known as Trainwreck stood out among the rest. Luckily the growers had saved cuttings of each plant before flowering and after testing all of the harvested plants, the E-32 was selected as the best in the crop and named Trainwreck because of the fluke train accident and also the intensely disorienting high that can make a novice smoker feel like they've been in an actual train wreck.
Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.