Grape Cartridge 1g
by Shannon's Best BudsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Good for chronic pain, anti inflammatory! Grape terpenes through and through!
About this brand
Shannon's Best Buds
About this strain
Grape Ape
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.