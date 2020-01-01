About this product

Created by Cali Connection, Jedi Kush is a cross between DeathStar x San Fernando Valley OG. Like many Cali Connection strains, Jedi Kush keeps the tradition of gassy heat with lineages from Sour Diesel, Sensi Star, and OG Kush. This Indica-Dominant hybrid exudes a fresh pine, yet diesel, almost perfume-like aroma. Jedi Kush might not give you the power of mind control, but it does produce a very versatile high that is sure to add a psychedelic dimension to your day. This cerebral high is well balanced with subtle physical relaxation that can soothe mild aches and pains, as well as irritations like headaches and nausea. Jedi Kush's mood-altering ability also helps to improve symptoms from mild to moderate stress and depression. In high enough doses, Jedi Kush may even lull insomniacs into a deep and satisfying sleep. Because it may bring about some intense cerebral effects, this strain is for moderate to experienced tokers only.