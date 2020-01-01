 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Jedi Kush
Indica

Jedi Kush

by Six Labs

Write a review
Six Labs Cannabis Flower Jedi Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Find Us

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Created by Cali Connection, Jedi Kush is a cross between DeathStar x San Fernando Valley OG. Like many Cali Connection strains, Jedi Kush keeps the tradition of gassy heat with lineages from Sour Diesel, Sensi Star, and OG Kush. This Indica-Dominant hybrid exudes a fresh pine, yet diesel, almost perfume-like aroma. Jedi Kush might not give you the power of mind control, but it does produce a very versatile high that is sure to add a psychedelic dimension to your day. This cerebral high is well balanced with subtle physical relaxation that can soothe mild aches and pains, as well as irritations like headaches and nausea. Jedi Kush's mood-altering ability also helps to improve symptoms from mild to moderate stress and depression. In high enough doses, Jedi Kush may even lull insomniacs into a deep and satisfying sleep. Because it may bring about some intense cerebral effects, this strain is for moderate to experienced tokers only.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Jedi Kush

Jedi Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cali Connection’s Jedi Kush brings together the forces of Death Star and SFV OG Kush, an indica alliance that will awaken both mind and body. Jedi Kush’s timid aroma isn’t fully realized until a bud is cracked open, releasing a complex fusion of sour skunk and tangy diesel. Dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, a sensation that builds over time into bolting cerebral energy. This lethargy-free strain is a great way for patients to get a powerful dose of cannabinoids during the day while treating ailments like pain, PTSD, depression, stress, headaches, and appetite loss. Jedi plants show resilience in outdoor gardens but also thrive indoors with a flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks.

About this brand

Six Labs Logo
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.