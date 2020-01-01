Tally Mon
by Strane
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 43.4 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Created by Cali Connection, Jedi Kush is a cross between DeathStar x San Fernando Valley OG. Like many Cali Connection strains, Jedi Kush keeps the tradition of gassy heat with lineages from Sour Diesel, Sensi Star, and OG Kush. This Indica-Dominant hybrid exudes a fresh pine, yet diesel, almost perfume-like aroma. Jedi Kush might not give you the power of mind control, but it does produce a very versatile high that is sure to add a psychedelic dimension to your day. This cerebral high is well balanced with subtle physical relaxation that can soothe mild aches and pains, as well as irritations like headaches and nausea. Jedi Kush's mood-altering ability also helps to improve symptoms from mild to moderate stress and depression. In high enough doses, Jedi Kush may even lull insomniacs into a deep and satisfying sleep. Because it may bring about some intense cerebral effects, this strain is for moderate to experienced tokers only.
Cali Connection’s Jedi Kush brings together the forces of Death Star and SFV OG Kush, an indica alliance that will awaken both mind and body. Jedi Kush’s timid aroma isn’t fully realized until a bud is cracked open, releasing a complex fusion of sour skunk and tangy diesel. Dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, a sensation that builds over time into bolting cerebral energy. This lethargy-free strain is a great way for patients to get a powerful dose of cannabinoids during the day while treating ailments like pain, PTSD, depression, stress, headaches, and appetite loss. Jedi plants show resilience in outdoor gardens but also thrive indoors with a flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks.