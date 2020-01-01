Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridges feature 1000mg of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC oil and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically offers an amazing uplifting feel and calming energy, without being overpoweringly intoxicating. It tends to be much more functional than a Delta 9 THC, and is an ideal product for users who don’t like the anxiety, paranoia, and/or hardcore “stoned”/lethargic feeling that Delta 9 THC gives. Each Delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains: 1000mg total extract 950mg Delta 8 THC oil 50mg terpenes No cutting agents: no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or anything else Product Description Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material Coil: Ceramic Tank: Glass Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC distillate and strain-specific terpenes Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Extract Description Type: Broad-spectrum Delta 8 THC oil with natural terpenes Amount of Extract: 1000 mg Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: None detected Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes
Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.