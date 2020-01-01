 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Condiments
  5. SoNo 1420 CBD Floater - Lemon Ginger

SoNo 1420 CBD Floater - Lemon Ginger

by SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers

Write a review
SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers Edibles Condiments SoNo 1420 CBD Floater - Lemon Ginger
SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers Edibles Condiments SoNo 1420 CBD Floater - Lemon Ginger

$24.99MSRP

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Full spectrum, hemp-derived CBD combined with fresh squeezed lemon juice and fresh ginger to create delicious CBD enhancers for any alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Each 30mL bottle contains 300 mg CBD. Serving size = 1 dropper, 10 mg CBD. 30 servings per bottle. Serving Suggestion: CBD Pineapple Mojito 1 dropper SoNo 1420 Lemon Ginger CBD Floater 3 oz Pineapple juice 1 oz Lime Juice 1/2 oz Simple Syrup 4/5 Mint Leaves 2 Dashes bitters Seltzer Add all contents to shaker, shake well with ice. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Top with bitters and seltzer.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineapple Kush

Pineapple Kush
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Kush is a cannabis strain that carries an aroma of pineapple with accents of caramel and butter. The flavor is described as a subtle sweet pineapple taste with a mint undertone. While the breeder of this strain is unknown, its parent strains are Pineapple and Master Kush. The buds are brown/green in color and covered with amber crystals. The buzz is commonly described as cerebral, with a light body sensation.

About this brand

SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers Logo
Craft distillery using hemp seeds and flowers to make whiskeys and gins plus handcrafted CBD Floaters designed to compliment every cocktail.