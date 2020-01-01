250MG CBD Infused Hot Sauce
by Rocky's Hot Sauce
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$24.99MSRP
Full spectrum, hemp-derived CBD combined with fresh squeezed lemon juice and fresh ginger to create delicious CBD enhancers for any alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Each 30mL bottle contains 300 mg CBD. Serving size = 1 dropper, 10 mg CBD. 30 servings per bottle. Serving Suggestion: CBD Pineapple Mojito 1 dropper SoNo 1420 Lemon Ginger CBD Floater 3 oz Pineapple juice 1 oz Lime Juice 1/2 oz Simple Syrup 4/5 Mint Leaves 2 Dashes bitters Seltzer Add all contents to shaker, shake well with ice. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Top with bitters and seltzer.
Be the first to review this product.
Pineapple Kush is a cannabis strain that carries an aroma of pineapple with accents of caramel and butter. The flavor is described as a subtle sweet pineapple taste with a mint undertone. While the breeder of this strain is unknown, its parent strains are Pineapple and Master Kush. The buds are brown/green in color and covered with amber crystals. The buzz is commonly described as cerebral, with a light body sensation.