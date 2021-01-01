Original Glue Distillate Tanker 1g
A full gram of premium distillate packed into an easy-to-use syringe, ready for consumption. Load it into your vaporizer, take it as a dab, or use as a bowl-topper! Because the THC is already activated, there is no need to de-carb if you want to add it to your favorite dish and turn anything into an edible! The sky is the limit!
GG4
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
