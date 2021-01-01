 Loading…

Hybrid

Original Glue Panda Pen 1g

by Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms Concentrates Cartridges Original Glue Panda Pen 1g

About this product

A c-cell cartridge filled with premium Sticky Frog Distillate with botanical terpenes for a tasty twist!

About this brand

Grow Op Farms is a WA i502 producer-processor farming copious amounts of top shelf cannabis in Washington State. We pride ourselves on the quality of our product and service provided to our 502 retailer clients. The Phat Panda line speaks for itself and is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques, executed by an amazing team.In order to grow the best marijuana, you need the best facility. In 2014 we set out to create something that was going to change the industry forever. Take a look at our Facebook and Instagram feed and see how much, and what we are growing!

About this strain

GG4

GG4
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

