  5. King Louis XIII - Mango Flavor Premium THC POD 1G
Indica

King Louis XIII - Mango Flavor Premium THC POD 1G

by STIIIZY

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

KING LOUIS XIII / INDICA · Taste: Mango · Feeling: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy · Description: This popular indica dominant strain is the perfect nightcap to relax and unwind, perfectly blended with mango flavor.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

King Louis

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

King Louis XIII is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential. It's namesake might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Because of its OG Kush, heritage Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

