Skywalker OG Distillate Cartridge

by STIIIZY

STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges Skywalker OG Distillate Cartridge

$30.00MSRP

About this product

https://stiiizy.com/pages/products Available in .5 and 1 gram pods

About this strain

Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.

About this brand

STIIIZY
After thorough testing and development, STIIIZY is proud to announce its launch in 2017. STIIIZY is revolutionizing the portable cannabis industry with a product that offers a burn and leak-free experience. During the distillation process, flavor-producing terpenes are lost. These strain derived terpenes are then reintroduced to achieve that sought after and genuine flavor. We are always committed to providing a top-shelf , lab-tested concentrate with the highest potency and purity achieved through a solvent-free distillation process. STIIIZY, setting the industry standard to Influence and Inspire through Innovated methods.