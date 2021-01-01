 Loading…

Hybrid

Earth OG

by Stone Age Gardens

Stone Age Gardens Cannabis Flower Earth OG

Earth OG

Earth OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

A combination of Sour Diesel and Ghost OG, Earth OG is a cerebrally-focused hybrid with stimulating and happy effects. As its name suggests, this strain has a pleasant, earthy aroma with sour lemon undertones. Earth OG effects are enjoyable for introverts and extroverts alike: an introspective, creative buzz makes this strain good for solo sessions, but social environments may also bring out its energetic, talkative qualities. Depression, stress, and anxiety stand little chance against Earth OG’s uplifted mindset, and patients treating appetite loss and nausea may also benefit from its potent therapeutic effects.

