Logo for the brand Stone Age Gardens

Stone Age Gardens

Earth OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Earth OG effects

Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
24% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
17% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!