 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. King Louis XIII Cartridge 1g
Indica

King Louis XIII Cartridge 1g

by strane

Write a review
strane Concentrates Cartridges King Louis XIII Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

King Louis XIII Cartridge 1g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

King Louis

King Louis
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

King Louis XIII is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential. It's namesake might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Because of its OG Kush, heritage Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review