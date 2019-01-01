About this product
Robots, bullet trains and fire-breathing dragons, the “Land of the Rising Sun” is all bright lights and no limits. This brilliant sativa brings the heat for a stimulating experience. Effects: Focused, playful, alert, adventurous. Sublime Gold cartridges are the optimal vaping experience. Smooth and sweet, Sublime's carts contain cannabinoids and proprietary terpene blends for "dab-like" pulls. Glass tips make for refined vaping. Each cart is compatible with most standard vape batteries.
About this strain
Green Goddess
Green Goddess is an indica-dominant hybrid that descends from Skunk #1 and Sweet Leaf Indica. With an aroma that blends notes of rose with ruby red grapefruit, this hybrid offers a divine flavor profile that brings justice to her name. Crystal-coated emerald buds are wrapped with vibrant amber hairs in a display as enticing as Green Goddess’ fragrance. Blissful euphoria rushes through the mind, bringing with it a surge of focus and intrigue while eradicating life’s stressors.