by Subcool's The Dank

by Subcool's The Dank

About this product

HARLIQUEEN (Harlequin x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days • Heavy Producer • Good for Pain Relief & and Nerve Pain, RLS Preview: The Harliquin mother plant acquired at Harborside Health Center was a huge find and leap in CBD hybrids. Having created Pennywise, Deadlights and Hurkle I wanted to expand the Cherry Terps of her with my best male plant Space Queen in order to increase resin production and terpene profile. Strain Description: Harliqueen is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and Space Queen with contains Romulan and is my favorite strain for nerve pain and restless leg syndrome. The hybrid is very powerful and provides almost instant relief from trembling nerves. Phenotypes: Huge spear shaped coals that reek of Cherry and Spice very similar phenotypes. Height: Long dense bushes with triangle shaped spears Yield: Medium to Heavy Indoor / Outdoor Does well in both extended veg time needed indoors Harvest: 56-60 Days Sativa / Indica: 70/30 Hybrid: Harliquin X Space Queen Taste: Cherry’s Ludens Cough Drops, Pomegranate, and cranberry undertones a thick oily smoke

About this strain

Harlequin
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Harlequin is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. A descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains, you can depend on Harlequin to provide clear-headed, alert sativa effects. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. Flavors can range from earthy musk to sweet mango, but without a doubt, what draws crowds to Harlequin is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication.

About this brand

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.