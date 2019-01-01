About this product
HARLIQUEEN (Harlequin x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days • Heavy Producer • Good for Pain Relief & and Nerve Pain, RLS Preview: The Harliquin mother plant acquired at Harborside Health Center was a huge find and leap in CBD hybrids. Having created Pennywise, Deadlights and Hurkle I wanted to expand the Cherry Terps of her with my best male plant Space Queen in order to increase resin production and terpene profile. Strain Description: Harliqueen is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and Space Queen with contains Romulan and is my favorite strain for nerve pain and restless leg syndrome. The hybrid is very powerful and provides almost instant relief from trembling nerves. Phenotypes: Huge spear shaped coals that reek of Cherry and Spice very similar phenotypes. Height: Long dense bushes with triangle shaped spears Yield: Medium to Heavy Indoor / Outdoor Does well in both extended veg time needed indoors Harvest: 56-60 Days Sativa / Indica: 70/30 Hybrid: Harliquin X Space Queen Taste: Cherry’s Ludens Cough Drops, Pomegranate, and cranberry undertones a thick oily smoke
About this strain
Harlequin
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Harlequin is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. A descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains, you can depend on Harlequin to provide clear-headed, alert sativa effects. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. Flavors can range from earthy musk to sweet mango, but without a doubt, what draws crowds to Harlequin is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication.