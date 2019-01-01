About this product
AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%
About this strain
Paris OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Paris OG is an indica-dominant strain with calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. Rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.