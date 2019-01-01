 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Avi capsules

by The CBD Apothecary

by The CBD Apothecary

About this product

Full-spectrum CBD oil using Avi grown by Eugenius and fractionated coconut oil in a vegan cellulose capsule. Available in 15 and 30 packs. Each capsule contains 8.63mg CBD + 0.49mg THC Total in 15pk- 129.45mg CBD + 7.55mg THC Total in 30pk- 258.0mg CBD + 14.7mg THC

About this strain

Avi

Avi

Avi

Avi is a high-CBD strain grown by Canadian LP Peace Naturals Project, Inc. It is a balanced hybrid, 50% indica and 50% sativa, with a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio. Its pungent aroma carries sweet hints of fruit and berry that create relaxing and calming effects perfect for relieving body aches and pains.

About this brand

Whole plant, full spectrum, strain specific, cannabis-derived products made in Portland, OR. To achieve the best benefits from cannabis it is best to preserve the cannabinoid and terpenoid profile from a single strain- instead of blending multiple strains. Our strain-specific tinctures and capsules are available at affordable prices for those using cannabis as part of their daily wellness routine. Our capsules are made with Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO- from Farmer's Friend Extracts) + fractionated coconut oil in a vegan cellulose capsule. Our tinctures are made with Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO- from Farmer's Friend Extracts) + fractionated coconut oil.