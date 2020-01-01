 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Purple Diesel Cartridge 1g

Purple Diesel Cartridge 1g

by The CO2 Company

Write a review
The CO2 Company Concentrates Cartridges Purple Diesel Cartridge 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Diesel

Purple Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Purple Diesel, bred by Cali Connection, is a wonder among hybrid strains. While most of the effects are often energizing, uplifting, and focused, Purple D may also be an exceptional strain for pain relief. A sneaky cross between Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Sour Diesel, this strain takes a while to fully kick in. However, once the effects begin to present themselves, many are struck by a type of giggly, euphoric bliss. A favorite among daytime consumers, Purple Diesel features a sour, fuel-like aroma. For those interested in growing, this strain has an early flowering time of around 8 weeks and features dense buds with deep purple leaves.

About this brand

The CO2 Company Logo
The CO2 Company was founded in 2014 as an extraction company based out of Southern Oregon. Built upon a pillar of ethics that include safety, productivity, and innovation. With distribution locations in Medford and Portland, we provide quality products across the state at competitive prices. The CO2 Company was one of the first vape brands in the State of Oregon and has evolved into a state market leader. We continuously strive to create quality products that combine new and innovative technologies with traditional practices. The CO2 Company uses solvent free methods like supercritical and sub critical CO2 extraction for full spectrum and high terpene full cannabinoid extracts. We also use ethanol extraction methods for other product lines. We believe we represent the grassroots of culture and cannabis history, creating dynamic brands which cater to both our patients and recreational consumers.