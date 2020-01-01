 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)

GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)

by The Cure

Write a review
The Cure Concentrates Solventless GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
The Cure Concentrates Solventless GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
The Cure Concentrates Solventless GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)

$55.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This extract is not only pretty to look at. Testing at 3.45 percent CBN GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) is no joke. If your looking for a sleep aide GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) #4 is perfect for you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

The Cure Logo
Welcome to R.P.M. collective d.b.a. The Cure. Our mission is to bring consistency and trust to the cannabis industry. Our goal is to provide quality product to our patients, by ensuring that each and every product is held to the highest of standards. We pride ourselves in offering top-notch product that is both safe and effective. We thank you for allowing us to be part of your cure.