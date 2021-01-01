 Loading…

Hybrid

Golden Pineapple

by The Sweet Life

The Sweet Life Cannabis Flower Golden Pineapple

We are your galvanized link; providing you an instant sales team with deep market immersion and exceptional sales results. Our team of professional and motivated staff are adept at promoting your products — so that you can focus on your craft. We represent your product with integrity; ensuring fair and honest business practices each step of the way. Your business can rest assured knowing our determined sales staff will promote the care and effort that you put into your own product. Thank you for considering The Sweet Life, we are elated to work with you! We are sure you will be delighted with the results we provide.

About this strain

Golden Pineapple

Golden Pineapple
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.

