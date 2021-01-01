Golden Pineapple
The Sweet Life
About this strain
Golden Pineapple
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.
