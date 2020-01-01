 Loading…
Hybrid

Dutch Treat #5 Pre-Rolls 2.4g 4-pack

by Trail Blazin'

About this product

About this strain

Dutch Treat

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.

About this brand

Trail Blazin’ is a 100% pesticide free, 100% LED, sustainably grown Tier 2 Producer/Processor located in beautiful Bellingham, WA! We never use pesticides - we simply believe they are not safe, and we go the extra mile to have our products tested for over 50 pesticides and heavy metals. We publish all test results publicly, on our website, because we believe consistency and transparency are key. Our product is guaranteed clean and safe - real "medical marijuana." We keep a consistent lineup of terpene-rich strains with classic genetics, like 9# Hammer, Northern Lights, Strawberry Cough, and Grapefruit. Our focus on terpenes results in flower that delivers a more robust, longer-lasting high than other brands. And our process of curing our product in airtight containers and climate-controlled rooms keeps it in a pristine state until it is ordered and packaged for delivery.